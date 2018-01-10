App
Business
Jan 10, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swiggy launches operations in Chandigarh

The startup, which has gained a substantial market share and was last valued at USD 400 million when Naspers led a USD 80-million investment in May, said it will soon expand to neighbouring cities Mohali, Panchkula and Zirakpur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today said it has expanded its services to Chandigarh and has tied up with over 250 restaurants in the city.

The startup, which has gained a substantial market share and was last valued at USD 400 million when Naspers led a USD 80-million investment in May, said it will soon expand to neighbouring cities Mohali, Panchkula and Zirakpur.

The restaurants partnered include legendary eateries, trendy cafes, ice cream parlours and national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) in the city.

"The restaurant scene here is a perfect mix of traditional and fast-food, making it a food lover's paradise... Foodies in the city can enjoy food from the finest neighbourhood restaurants on Swiggy," Swiggy Vice President – Marketing Srivats TS said.

The company has more than 20,000 restaurant partners across eight cities in the country including Mumbai, Delhi- NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai.

