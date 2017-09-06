App
Sep 06, 2017 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swedish retailer H&M to open stores in 4 more cities

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) will enter four new Indian cities this month as it aims to take the number of stores to over 25 by the end of 2017.

"H&M will be opening stores in Indore, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Amritsar this September," the company said in a statement. "The brand has identified immense potential in these markets and with an accumulated space of over 75,000 sq.ft these stores will be opened in key locations," it added. At present, H&M operates 17 stores across India.

Earlier this year, the company said it will not restrict itself to metros cities in India and will look to grow its store chain in new markets.

H&M opened its first stores in Delhi in India in 2015. PTI SVK .

tags #Business #Companies #Hennes & Mauritz

