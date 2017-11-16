App
Nov 15, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sweden may rope in Birlas for joint project on smart textiles

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sweden is looking for a joint project with the Aditya Birla Group in the area of smart textiles as part of their effort to increase bilateral trade, a senior Swedish government official said.

"We are having discussions for a joint project in the area of smart textiles and we had discussions on this with the Aditya Birla Group. Additionally, we are also exploring areas for collaboration in the dairy and food safety areas in India," Swedish minister for enterprises & innovation and rural affairs Sven-Erik Bucht told reporters here.

The minister said if the talks fructify a joint venture between Swedish company Domsjo and the Birlas along with the two governments will be inked.

Sweden is investing heavily in developing textiles made from sustainable raw materials as it seeks to support a globally successful textile industry, he said, adding he visited Birla Group's textile research application development centre at Kharach in Gujarat yesterday.

"The prime aim of this visit is to boost development of smart textiles using VSF, cellulosic fibre and pulp as an alternative to cotton and hence the Birla group is a natural fit with its easily blendable cellulosic fibre," he said.

It can be noted that the Birlas is a pioneer and the world's largest manufacturer of viscose staple fibre (VSF) which is a man-made bio-degradable fibre with characteristics akin to cotton.

Calling for a collective approach to address the climate change challenges, the minister said Sweden we would like to share their experience and ideas about developing an ecosystem based on a circular bio-economy that will build a better environment.

His visit is a follow-up on the recent joint statement by Prime Minister Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfvén in the areas of innovation and research and also to increase the volume of bilateral trade. It is also a follow-up on the make-in-India event in Stockholm organised by the commerce and industry ministry.

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

