Swamy files complaint against Ratan Tata in 2G matter

The complaint, filed before special judge O P Saini, alleged that the CBI purposely left out Tata, his group companies, Radia, and some others. The court has put up the matter for consideration on January 11.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 16, 2016, 07.49 PM | Source: PTI

Swamy files complaint against Ratan Tata in 2G matter

The complaint, filed before special judge O P Saini, alleged that the CBI "purposely" left out Tata, his group companies, Radia, and some others. The court has put up the matter for consideration on January 11.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Swamy files complaint against Ratan Tata in 2G matter

The complaint, filed before special judge O P Saini, alleged that the CBI "purposely" left out Tata, his group companies, Radia, and some others. The court has put up the matter for consideration on January 11.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Swamy files complaint against Ratan Tata in 2G matter
A criminal complaint was today filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy against Ratan Tata, former Telecom minister A Raja, former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and others before a special court seeking their prosecution in relation to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

The complaint, filed before special judge OP Saini, alleged that the CBI "purposely" left out Tata, his group companies, Radia, and some others. The court has put up the matter for consideration on January 11.

Swamy has also sought action against Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, other officials of his firm and the "erring" CBI personnel who allegedly did not probe the matter seriously.

The complaint has sought their prosecution under several sections of IPC including 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 463 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and under the relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Tags  Subramanian Swamy Ratan Tata A Raja Niira Radia 2G spectrum OP Saini
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Swamy files complaint against Ratan Tata in 2G matter
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login