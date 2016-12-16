Swamy files complaint against Ratan Tata in 2G matter

A criminal complaint was today filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy against Ratan Tata, former Telecom minister A Raja, former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and others before a special court seeking their prosecution in relation to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

The complaint, filed before special judge OP Saini, alleged that the CBI "purposely" left out Tata, his group companies, Radia, and some others. The court has put up the matter for consideration on January 11.

Swamy has also sought action against Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, other officials of his firm and the "erring" CBI personnel who allegedly did not probe the matter seriously.

The complaint has sought their prosecution under several sections of IPC including 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 463 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and under the relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.