you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 15, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Suzuki, Toshiba, Denso to start India lithium-ion battery venture

The three companies said in a joint statement that they would spend a total of 20 billion yen (USD 183.74 million) to set up the company, which would be formed this year.

Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshiba Corp and Denso Corp said they would form a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries for automobiles in India, where auto emission regulations are tightening to deal with pollution problems.

The three companies said in a joint statement that they would spend a total of 20 billion yen (USD 183.74 million) to set up the company, which would be formed this year.

"The battery pack manufacturing joint venture by the three companies will realize stable supply of lithium-ion battery packs in India in the course of promoting sustainable cars in the country and will contribute to 'Make in India' initiative by the Indian government," they said.

