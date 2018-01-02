App
Jan 02, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 50% in December

Domestic sales stood at 32,786 units last month as against 21,362 units in December 2016, a growth of 53.47 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today reported 50.16 percent rise in December total sales at 39,786 units.

The company had sold 26,495 units in December 2016, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 32,786 units last month as against 21,362 units in December 2016, a growth of 53.47 percent.

Exports were at 7,000 units as against 5,133 units in December 2016.

During 2017, the company sold a total of 5,41,389 units, up 37.46 percent over 3,93,828 units clocked in 2016.

"With over 4 lakh sales completed in this financial year already, we are well-poised to achieve our annual target of 5 lakh sales annually," SMIPL Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

