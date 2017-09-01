App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 54% at 56,745 units in August

The company had sold 36,787 units in August last year, SMIPL said in a statement. Buoyed by the robust performance, the company said it is targeting an annual sale of 5 lakh units in 2017-18.

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 54% at 56,745 units in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today reported 54.25 per cent jump in sales at 56,745 units in August, its best ever monthly sales.

The company had sold 36,787 units in August last year, SMIPL said in a statement. Buoyed by the robust performance, the company said it is targeting an annual sale of 5 lakh units in 2017-18.

"Our performance in August has been consistent with the rapid strides that we continue to take in FY 2017-18," SMIPL Executive Vice-President Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekhran said.

He said the introduction of new Gixxer ABS variants and Gixxer Special Edition ahead of the festive season has injected a renewed confidence in the company's efforts to best serve its customers.

tags #Business #Companies #sales #Suzuki Motorcycle India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.