Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 54% at 56,745 units in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today reported 54.25 per cent jump in sales at 56,745 units in August, its best ever monthly sales.

The company had sold 36,787 units in August last year, SMIPL said in a statement. Buoyed by the robust performance, the company said it is targeting an annual sale of 5 lakh units in 2017-18.

"Our performance in August has been consistent with the rapid strides that we continue to take in FY 2017-18," SMIPL Executive Vice-President Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekhran said.

He said the introduction of new Gixxer ABS variants and Gixxer Special Edition ahead of the festive season has injected a renewed confidence in the company's efforts to best serve its customers.