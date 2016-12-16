Suzlon Energy appoints Sanjay Baweja as CFO

Baweja was previously CFO of Flipkart and prior to that the CFO of Tata Communications, Emaar MGF and North Circles for Bharti Televentures respectively.
Dec 16, 2016, 10.07 PM | Source: PTI

Baweja was previously CFO of Flipkart and prior to that the CFO of Tata Communications, Emaar MGF and North Circles for Bharti Televentures respectively.

Suzlon Energy has appointed Sanjay Baweja as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 19, 2016.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 16, 2016, has approved the appointment of Sanjay Baweja as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from December 19, 2016, Suzlon Energy informed BSE.

"Kirti Vagadia (Group CFO) will continue in his position and will focus on strategy, shareholder and board related matters at the Group level," the filing said.

Sanjay Baweja is not related to any of the Directors of the Company, it added.

Baweja was previously CFO of Flipkart and prior to that the CFO of Tata Communications , Emaar MGF and North Circles for Bharti Televentures respectively.

Suzlon Chairman Tulsi Tanti said in the statement,"We are delighted to be bringing someone with Sanjay's credentials and experience as the CFO. Sanjay's previous role as CFO with organisations across sectors like E-Commerce, Infrastructure and Telecom gives him a rich experience.

