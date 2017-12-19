Suzlon bags 252 MW wind turbine contract in Gujarat

Wind turbine maker Suzlon has bagged a 252 MW contract from a global firm as a part of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) II bid in Gujarat.

Under the contract, the company will install 120 units of 2.1 MW of S111 120m in Gujarat, it said in a statement issued here.

With this order, Suzlon has secured combined orders of 502 MW across SECI-I and SECI-II auctions, the company said.