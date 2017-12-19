App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzlon bags 252 MW wind turbine contract in Gujarat

Under the contract, the company will install 120 units of 2.1 MW of S111 120m in Gujarat, it said in a statement issued here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Wind turbine maker Suzlon has bagged a 252 MW contract from a global firm as a part of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) II bid in Gujarat.

Under the contract, the company will install 120 units of 2.1 MW of S111 120m in Gujarat, it said in a statement issued here.

With this order, Suzlon has secured combined orders of 502 MW across SECI-I and SECI-II auctions, the company said.

tags #Business #Companies #Gujarat #Suzlon

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.