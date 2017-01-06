Suzlon bags 105 MW order from Axis Energy Group in Andhra

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Group today said that it has bagged 105 mega watt (MW) order from Axis Energy Group in Andhra Pradesh.

"The project consists of 50 units of S111 90 metre tubular tower, each with a capacity of 2.1 MW. Located in Andhra Pradesh, the project is scheduled for completion in two phases," the company said in a BSE filing.

While, the first phase will be completed in March 2017 and the second phase will be completed in June 2017, it said.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading 2.91 per cent lower at Rs 14.70 apiece on BSE.