Dec 26, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzlon, associates commission offshore met station

"Suzlon along with its associates, under the guidance from National Institute of Ocean Technology and approvals through National Institute of Wind Energy has installed their first operational offshore LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) based wind measurement station in the Arabian Sea," Suzlon said in a BSE filing.

Wind energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy and its associates have commissioned their first operational offshore met station in the Arabian Sea.

The station will be located at southwest of Jakhau port in Kutch, Gujarat.

The company said it is actively working on offshore wind energy technology and has initiated techno-commercial feasibility study.

The met station is expected to collect data for a period of two years, it added.

"The installation of the offshore wind met station will aid in better assessment of offshore wind and will lead the way in harnessing India’s vast offshore wind energy potential," J P Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said.

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading 1.23 per cent higher at Rs 14.79 per scrip on BSE.

