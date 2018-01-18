App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suven Life Sciences gets product patents in China, Sri Lanka

The two patents are valid through 2033 and 2032, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from China and Sri Lanka corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

The two patents are valid through 2033 and 2032, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the central nervous system (CNS) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

According to the company, the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

The stock was trading 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 209.10 on BSE.

