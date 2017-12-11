Suven gets product patents from India, US

App
Dec 11, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTI
 
 
Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from India and the US for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2029 and 2033 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS (central nervous system) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

Suven Life said the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

The company's shares were trading 0.03 per cent lower at Rs 194.50 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Suven Life Sciences #US

