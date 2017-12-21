App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suven gets product patents from Canada, India

These patents are valid through 2034 and 2028, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from Canada and India for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

These patents are valid through 2034 and 2028, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS (central nervous system) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

Suven Life said the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

The stock was up 0.08 per cent at Rs 188.40 on the BSE today.

tags #Business #Canada #Companies #India #Suven Life Sciences

