App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suven begins clinical trial of antidepressant

In a BSE filing, Suven Life Sciences said its NCESUVN- 911, a "novel chemical entity intended for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) has initiated Phase 1 development and first dosing... and the topline results from the study is expected during the quarter Jan-March 2018".

Suven begins clinical trial of antidepressant

Drug firm Suven Life Sciences today announced initiation of phase 1 clinical trial and first dosing of a chemical entity intended for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

In a BSE filing, Suven Life Sciences said its NCESUVN- 911, a "novel chemical entity intended for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) has initiated Phase 1 development and first dosing... and the topline results from the study is expected during the quarter Jan-March 2018".

Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said: "Progression of SUVN- 911 into phase 1 clinical development is a significant achievement in enhancing our clinical pipeline beyond Dementia into mental illness arena, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)."

Suven Life said the global antidepressant market is valued over USD 20 billion.

Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 1.01 per cent up at Rs 75.80 on BSE in morning trade.

tags #BSE #Business #Suven Life Sciences #Venkat Jasti

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.