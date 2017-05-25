Suven begins clinical trial of antidepressant

Drug firm Suven Life Sciences today announced initiation of phase 1 clinical trial and first dosing of a chemical entity intended for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

In a BSE filing, Suven Life Sciences said its NCESUVN- 911, a "novel chemical entity intended for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) has initiated Phase 1 development and first dosing... and the topline results from the study is expected during the quarter Jan-March 2018".

Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said: "Progression of SUVN- 911 into phase 1 clinical development is a significant achievement in enhancing our clinical pipeline beyond Dementia into mental illness arena, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)."

Suven Life said the global antidepressant market is valued over USD 20 billion.

