SUVs in high gear, models like Vitara Brezza, Creta fuel demand for utility vehicles

Moneycontrol News

Two and four-wheeler buyers are dynamically changing the way companies are addressing consumer needs forcing them to explore uncharted segments such as sports utility vehicles (SUV), scooters and even mopeds.

All the three segments defied the trend in an otherwise dull year for the automotive industry last year. In a market which was gung-ho on mini cars a few years ago one in every four passenger vehicles (PV) sold was a utility vehicle (UVs) as per data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

UVs witnessed a growth of 30 percent last year at 7.62 lakh units even as the entire PV segment (cars+UV+vans) reported a growth of less than 10 percent at 3.04 million units during the same year.

Newer launches like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Ford Ecosport and Toyoto Innova Crysta fueled the UV demand last year. UVs, of which SUVs are a part, now command a 25 percent share of PV market up from 14 percent clocked 5 years ago.

Higher seating position, bigger interior space, stylish and broad exterior design and ability to deal with off-road terrain has made UVs the number one choice of consumers. Maruti and Hyundai which were known more for their small hatchbacks have moved to bigger SUVs to remain relevant.

Similarly, scooters which are ubiquitous in urban areas, have rapidly expanded their reach to semi-urban and rural areas making them aggressively eat into the share of motorcyles.

As a result one in every three two-wheeler sold in India is a scooter, as per data supplied by SIAM. Last year scooters witnessed a growth of 11 percent to 5.6 million units commanding a share of 32 percent. This share used to be 19 percent 5 years ago.

Following a dismal performance by the motorcycle segment which grew by just 3.6 percent to 11.09 million units, the entire two-wheeler segment grew by little less than 7 percent last year in the domestic market.

Led by Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter gearless scooters have rapidly replaced old generation economy 100-110cc motorcycles in urban areas and they are now making in-roads in semi-urban and rural areas where such economy bikes are sold in huge numbers.

Hero Motorcorp, the biggest manufacturer of 100cc bikes of brands such as Splendor and Passion, has spruced up its presence in the scooter space. It now has three scooters in its line-up and plans to add at least two more in the coming period. Piaggio, TVS Motors and Suzuki are also making a beeline for it.

However, the one segment which has escaped the attention of all is moped. Mopeds grew by a scorching 23 percent last year to 8.9 lakh units from 7.23 lakh units sold in 2015-16. Its share has also grown to 5 percent from 4.4 percent.

TVS Motors is presently the only manufacturer of low-cost mopeds in India, as defined by SIAM. But Japanese giant Honda launched a two-wheeler called Navi whose characteristics are similar to that of a moped but priced nearly two times more.

Two years ago Mahindra & Mahindra, which has struggled to grow its two-wheeler business, registered the ?Luna? brand, which was owned by Kinetic Motors. Luna was a popular moped of the 1970s and 1980s but subsequently discontinued following lack-lustre demand.