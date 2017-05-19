Sutlej Textiles' to raise up to Rs 500 cr

Sutlej Textiles and Industries said its board has approved raising Rs 500 crore in debt for funding working capital requirements and growth plans.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per share and sub division of shares in the 1:10 ratio, according to the regulatory filing.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries is into yarn and home textiles segments.