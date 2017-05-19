App
May 19, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sutlej Textiles' to raise up to Rs 500 cr

At a meeting, the company's board approved raising of funds upto Rs 500 crore by way of borrowing for long term working capital requirements and growth plan, the company said in a filing.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries said its board has approved raising Rs 500 crore in debt for funding working capital requirements and growth plans.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per share and sub division of shares in the 1:10 ratio, according to the regulatory filing.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries is into yarn and home textiles segments.

tags #Business #Sutlej Textiles and Industries

