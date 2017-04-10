Supports for Nifty at 9190, 9210: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich?s Market Report:

Nifty ended with a minor loss of 0.03 percent at 9261.95. Post RBI bimonthly policy, in which it kept the benchmark rate unchanged while raising the Reverse Repo rate to 6 percent from 5.75 percent, Nifty gained firm ground around our support level of 9210 and rebounded strongly towards ending the session at 9261.95. Recovery from day?s low towards ending the session just below day?s high led to a hammer candle on daily chart. Crucial resistance of 9280 remained unharmed. Next resistance is placed around 9320. Downside crucial supports are placed around 9210 and 9180.

On the Nifty hourly chart; Nifty closed nearer to 9280 despite negative divergence in daily RSI while RSI has reached extremely overbought zone. Next resistance is placed around 9320. However, short-term correction may find support around 100 hourly EMA, now placed around 9140. Nifty 50 hourly EMA is placed around 9190.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty uptrend despite negative divergence in daily RSI is a concern. Hence, traders and investors are advised to be extremely cautious here on as it looks extremely over bought at this juncture. However, we don?t recommend aggressive short selling either. Stock and sector specific trading strategies are the key to success.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances -

Supports: 9210, 9190

Resistances: 9280, 9320

