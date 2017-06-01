Support for Nifty at 9580-9540: Prakash Gaba

Crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Market review for June 1, 2017

Nifty (9621) we said 'technically the trend is still intact up. The Nifty is likely to have a large day and move above 9638 could take it to around 9660-9713 zones as long as 9580 holds'.

The Nifty traded sideways and has closed flat for the day. Technically, I would maintain that that trend is still up as long as 9580 holds.