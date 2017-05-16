May 16, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Support for Nifty at 9400; Hindalco, Balmer Lawrie bullish plays: Prakash Gaba
Nifty has support at 9400 and resistance at 9500 while Bank Nifty has support at 22700 and resistance at 23000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9445)
Support: 9400
Resistance: 9500
Bank Nifty (22821)
Support: 22700
Resistance: 23000
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Aditya Birla Nuvo: Indicator Buy
Target: Rs 1760
Stop loss: Rs 1680
Balmer Lawrie: Base Formation
Target: Rs 246
Stop loss: Rs 236
Eros International: Momentum Pull
Target: Rs 255
Stop loss: Rs 237
Hindalco Industries: Breakout
Target: Rs 204Stop loss: Rs 195