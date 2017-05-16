App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 16, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9400; Hindalco, Balmer Lawrie bullish plays: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 9400 and resistance at 9500 while Bank Nifty has support at 22700 and resistance at 23000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Support for Nifty at 9400; Hindalco, Balmer Lawrie bullish plays: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9445)

Support: 9400

Resistance: 9500

Bank Nifty (22821)

Support: 22700

Resistance: 23000

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Aditya Birla Nuvo: Indicator Buy

Target: Rs 1760

Stop loss: Rs 1680

Balmer Lawrie: Base Formation

Target: Rs 246

Stop loss: Rs 236

Eros International: Momentum Pull

Target: Rs 255

Stop loss: Rs 237

Hindalco Industries: Breakout

Target: Rs 204

Stop loss: Rs 195

