you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 08, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9270-9230; JSPL, Reliance Cap bearish plays: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9270-9230 and resistance at 9375-9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22400 and resistance at 22750. NIFTY (9285) Support: 9270-9230 Resistant: 9375-9414 BANK NIFTY (22605) Support: 22400 Resistance: 22750 STOCKS Bullish Plays Atul: Base Formation Target: 2500 Stop loss: 1280 Ship Corp: Base Formation Target: 84 Stop loss: 78 Bearish Plays Jindal Steel: Breakdown Target: 100 Stop loss: 109 Rel Cap: Exhaustion Target: 630 Stop loss: 660

Support for Nifty at 9270-9230; JSPL, Reliance Cap bearish plays: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9285)

Support: 9270-9230

Resistance: 9375-9414

Bank Nifty (22605)

Support: 22400

Resistance: 22750

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Atul: Base Formation

Target: Rs 2500

Stop loss: Rs 1280

Shipping Corporation of India: Base Formation

Target: Rs 84

Stop loss: Rs  78

Bearish Plays

Jindal Steel & Power: Breakdown

Target: Rs 100

Stop loss: Rs 109

Reliance Capital: Exhaustion

Target: Rs 630

Stop loss: Rs 660

