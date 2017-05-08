May 08, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Support for Nifty at 9270-9230; JSPL, Reliance Cap bearish plays: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9270-9230 and resistance at 9375-9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22400 and resistance at 22750. NIFTY (9285) Support: 9270-9230 Resistant: 9375-9414 BANK NIFTY (22605) Support: 22400 Resistance: 22750 STOCKS Bullish Plays Atul: Base Formation Target: 2500 Stop loss: 1280 Ship Corp: Base Formation Target: 84 Stop loss: 78 Bearish Plays Jindal Steel: Breakdown Target: 100 Stop loss: 109 Rel Cap: Exhaustion Target: 630 Stop loss: 660
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9285)
Support: 9270-9230
Resistance: 9375-9414
Bank Nifty (22605)
Support: 22400
Resistance: 22750
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Atul: Base Formation
Target: Rs 2500
Stop loss: Rs 1280
Shipping Corporation of India: Base Formation
Target: Rs 84
Stop loss: Rs 78
Bearish Plays
Jindal Steel & Power: Breakdown
Target: Rs 100
Stop loss: Rs 109
Reliance Capital: Exhaustion
Target: Rs 630Stop loss: Rs 660