Support for Nifty at 9270-9230; Britannia, Sintex bullish plays: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9317)

Support: 9270-9230

Resistance: 9375-9414

Bank Nifty (22707)

Support: 22400

Resistance: 23000

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Adani Enterprises: Breakout

Target: Rs 125

Stop loss: Rs 115

Britannia Industries: Breakout

Target: Rs 3660

Stop loss: Rs 3560

HCL Infosystems: Base Formation

Target: Rs 58

Stop loss: Rs 55

Sintex Industries: Breakout

Target: Rs 120

Stop loss: Rs 114

"Adani Enterprises is looking good to me; it is heading to levels closer to Rs 126-127 zones, keep stop loss below Rs 118."

"Britannia Industries is heading to levels closer to Rs 3,700-3,750. It may take a day or two for that but the target needs to be modified and the stop loss would be below Rs 3,600."