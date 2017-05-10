Support for Nifty at 9270-9230; Britannia, Sintex bullish plays: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9317)
Support: 9270-9230
Resistance: 9375-9414
Bank Nifty (22707)
Support: 22400
Resistance: 23000
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Adani Enterprises: Breakout
Target: Rs 125
Stop loss: Rs 115
Britannia Industries: Breakout
Target: Rs 3660
Stop loss: Rs 3560
HCL Infosystems: Base Formation
Target: Rs 58
Stop loss: Rs 55
Sintex Industries: Breakout
Target: Rs 120
Stop loss: Rs 114
"Adani Enterprises is looking good to me; it is heading to levels closer to Rs 126-127 zones, keep stop loss below Rs 118."
"Britannia Industries is heading to levels closer to Rs 3,700-3,750. It may take a day or two for that but the target needs to be modified and the stop loss would be below Rs 3,600.""Hindustan Unilever should outperform much better even ITC is lagging; it looks like ITC could also chip in. I would basically look at Nestle India and Britannia; they are showing some traction which is looking good and not to forget Colgate; it should also perform well in days to come."