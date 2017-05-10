App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9270-9230; Britannia, Sintex bullish plays: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9270-9230 and resistance at 9375-9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22400 and resistance at 23000.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today 

Nifty (9317)

Support: 9270-9230

Resistance: 9375-9414

Bank Nifty (22707)

Support: 22400

Resistance: 23000

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Adani Enterprises: Breakout

Target: Rs 125

Stop loss: Rs 115

Britannia Industries: Breakout

Target: Rs 3660

Stop loss: Rs 3560

HCL Infosystems: Base Formation

Target: Rs 58

Stop loss: Rs 55

Sintex Industries: Breakout

Target: Rs 120

Stop loss: Rs 114

"Adani Enterprises is looking good to me; it is heading to levels closer to Rs 126-127 zones, keep stop loss below Rs 118."

"Britannia Industries is heading to levels closer to Rs 3,700-3,750. It may take a day or two for that but the target needs to be modified and the stop loss would be below Rs 3,600."

"Hindustan Unilever should outperform much better even ITC is lagging; it looks like ITC could also chip in. I would basically look at Nestle India and Britannia; they are showing some traction which is looking good and not to forget Colgate; it should also perform well in days to come."

tags #Adani Enterprises #Britannia Industries #HCL Infosystems #Hindustan Unilever #ITC #Nestle India #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Sintex Industries #Technicals

