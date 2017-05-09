Support for Nifty at 9270-9230-9185: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9270-9230-9185 and the resistance is at 9375-9414, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Market review for May 9, 2017

Nifty (9314) we said 'technically now some more slide to 9225 is not ruled out if it breaches the 9270 mark' the Nifty held on to the 9270 and has closed in the green. Technically, now 9270 has become more important than before, breach of it would bring it crashing it down. 9375 & 9414 are still a reference points to work with.