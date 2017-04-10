Support for Nifty at 9150-9180: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich?s Technical View:

Taking global market cues Nifty is likely to open negative and expected to find support around 9210. Upside resistances are placed around 9280 and 9320. Downside crucial supports are placed around 9180 and 9150.

Previous day, Nifty ended with a gain of 0.3 percent at 9265.15. It rebounded strongly from day?s low 9216 towards our projected resistance of 9280. Sharp recovery from day?s low towards ending the session just below the high of the day led to a Doji candle on daily chart. Crucial resistance of 9280 remained unharmed. Next resistance is placed around 9320. Further, market is likely to take cues from the RBI bimonthly Monetary Policy review scheduled to be released today. Downside crucial supports are placed around 9210 and 9180.

On the Nifty hourly chart; Nifty closed nearer to 9280 despite the value of RSI is approaching towards 80, extremely overbought zone. Next resistance is placed around 9320. However, short-term correction may find support around 100 hourly EMA, now placed around 9120. Nifty 50 hourly EMA is placed around 9170.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty uptrend despite negative divergence in daily RSI is a concern. Hence, traders and investors are advised to be extremely cautious here on as the Nifty looks extremely over bought at this juncture. Down side crucial supports are placed around 9210 and 9180.

Previous day, Bank Nifty closed at 21652.70 (up 0.49 percent). 21700 and 21800 are the immediate resistances. Downside supports are placed around 21400 and 21250.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day ?

Resistances: 9280, 9320

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.