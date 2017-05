Support for Bank Nifty at 22400; Reliance Capital, PFC bearish plays: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 9350 and resistance at 9500 while Bank Nifty has support at 22400 and resistance at 22800.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9429)

Support: 9350

Resistance: 9500

Bank Nifty (22699)

Support: 22400

Resistance: 22800

Stocks

Bearish Plays

Allahabad Bank: Indicator Buy

Target: Rs 80

Stop loss: Rs 86

Power Finance Corporation: Base Formation

Target: Rs 152

Stop loss: Rs 158

Reliance Capital: Breakout

Target: Rs 635

Stop loss: Rs 667

Syndicate Bank: Base Formation

Target: Rs 82

Stop loss: Rs 89

"I have two longs and three sells. Infosys looks like a buy. It looks like there is support in lower regions. It can climb to levels closer to Rs 980, keep stop loss below Rs 950."