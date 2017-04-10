Support for Bank Nifty at 21200; buy NBCC, TCS: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9198)

Support: 9100

Resistance: 9250

Bank Nifty (21431)

Support: 21200

Resistance: 21600

Stocks

Bullish Plays

NBCC: Bounce from support

Target: Rs 182

Stop loss: Rs 176

TCS: Buy setup

Target: Rs 2460

Stop loss: Rs 2415

Bearish Plays

Dish TV: Breakdown

Target: Rs 95

Stop loss: Rs 103

NMDC: Indicator sell

Target: Rs 133

"I like two stocks, Dabur India and Bata India both on the long side. They seem to be safer bets because the market seems to be in consolidation, pressure on the upper region but in the lower region, 9,100 seems to be a support. So, I will trade long."

"Dabur looks like the way it is trading can climb to levels closer to around Rs 300 zones. It may take its own sweet time for that, dips until Rs 285 on Dabur could be a buying opportunity. It is a day or two days trade."

"Second is Bata, today?s move is encouraging and we could see a level closer to around Rs 580 zones. It may take a day again or two days for that, stop loss below Rs 560 on Bata should be fine. Up move is on consolidation and it is going higher."