Support for Bank Nifty at 21200; buy NBCC, TCS: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9198)
Support: 9100
Resistance: 9250
Bank Nifty (21431)
Support: 21200
Resistance: 21600
Stocks
Bullish Plays
NBCC: Bounce from support
Target: Rs 182
Stop loss: Rs 176
TCS: Buy setup
Target: Rs 2460
Stop loss: Rs 2415
Bearish Plays
Dish TV: Breakdown
Target: Rs 95
Stop loss: Rs 103
NMDC: Indicator sell
Target: Rs 133
"I like two stocks, Dabur India and Bata India both on the long side. They seem to be safer bets because the market seems to be in consolidation, pressure on the upper region but in the lower region, 9,100 seems to be a support. So, I will trade long."
"Dabur looks like the way it is trading can climb to levels closer to around Rs 300 zones. It may take its own sweet time for that, dips until Rs 285 on Dabur could be a buying opportunity. It is a day or two days trade.""Second is Bata, today?s move is encouraging and we could see a level closer to around Rs 580 zones. It may take a day again or two days for that, stop loss below Rs 560 on Bata should be fine. Up move is on consolidation and it is going higher."