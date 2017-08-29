App
Aug 28, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Supertech gets green nod for Rs 1,130 cr Sports Village project

The proposed residential project 'Sports Village' will be launched during Diwali this year and will be completed in four years. The 62-acre project will be developed in Sector 27 of Greater Noida (west), known as Noida Extension.

Realty firm Supertech has received green nod for developing a sports-centric housing project in Greater Noida that would entail an investment of Rs 1,130 crore.

The Union Environment Ministry has given its clearance (EC) to the proposed 'Sports Village project' after taking into account the recommendations of its expert panel, said the EC letter issued to the company.

The approval is subject to compliance of certain conditions, the letter said.

When contacted, Supertech Chairman R K Arora said, "We are coming up with 62.5 acre project in Greater Noida (west) to develop more than 4,000 flats and villas.

"We will also construct sports and recreational facilities including nine-hole golf course in 25-acre area," he added.

The company has informed the ministry that it will develop the proposed project in a plot area of 2,51,371 square meter and will offer 4,228 flats and 400 villas with club and enough space for sports (golf) and recreational activities. The built up area would be 7,55,817.89 square meter.

It also informed that it has "no court case pending against the project" and the cost is estimated to be Rs 1,130.46 crore.

Besides golf, Arora of Supertech said that the project will have academies for other sports like badminton and shooting.

In 2015, the company had tied up with sports personalities such as Sania Mirza, Shikhar Dhawan, Jyoti Randhawa, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang for setting up training facilities in its projects.

