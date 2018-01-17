Super-premium liquor to get cheaper in Karnataka

Super-premium liquor in Karnataka is set to get cheaper with a revision of excise duties.

According to a Mint report, the price of a 750ml bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label scotch whisky will now sell at an MRP of around Rs4,872.

This would be around Rs 2,110 cheaper than its current price of Rs 6,984.

The state of Karnataka reportedly has the largest consumption of liquor in India by both volume and the value of the liquor sold.

Karnataka’s complicated 17 tier excise rates make the state one of the costliest markets for super-premium brands.

For instance, a 750ml bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label costs roughly about Rs5,000 in Maharashtra.

The changes took place on January 3, but there will be a lag in the price change due to a need to change labels as well discussions between individual companies,distributors and retailers.