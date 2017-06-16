Sun TV Networks launches multilingual digital platform

Sun TV Networks has launched a new digital content platform 'Sun Nxt' enabling customers to watch content in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Now the customers can watch their popular TV programmes in the four languages anytime anywhere on their favourite devices, the company said in a statement.

"Within hours of launch, the Sun Nxt received phenomenal response from the public and the company is thrilled to announce that Sun Nxt has crossed 1.1 million downloads barely four days from launch," it said.

It is compatible with every screen format from smartphones to tablet and desktop to TV, and is available globally via android and Apple app store, it added.

On Sun Nxt, people can watch live TV, news, comedy clips, catch-up video on demand (VOD), music etc in the four languages. Also, there is a film library of over 4,000 titles over 40 channels streaming live for the users, the statement said.

Sun Group, India's largest media conglomerate, has 33 television channels with reach of over 95 million households.