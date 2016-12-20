Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85% stake in JSC Biosintez

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical today said it has completed the acquisition of 85.1 per cent stake in Russia-based JSC Biosintez.

All necessary formalities for the closure of transaction have been concluded and "the process of the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez has been completed today," Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

In an earlier filing to the bourses in November, Sun Pharma had announced the execution of definitive agreements by its wholly owned subsidiary for the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez, a Russian pharmaceutical firm, engaged in manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Russia and CIS region.

Biosintez focuses on the hospital segment with annual revenues of about USD 52 million for 2015.

"This acquisition is consistent with Sun Pharma's philosophy to invest in strategic emerging markets. This transaction gives us access to local manufacturing capability across multiple dosage forms in Russia, enabling us to serve the Russia pharmaceutical market more effectively," Sun Pharma Head of Emerging Markets Aalok Shanghvi had then said.