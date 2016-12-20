Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85% stake in JSC Biosintez

All necessary formalities for the closure of transaction have been concluded and the process of the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez has been completed today, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 20, 2016, 09.39 PM | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85% stake in JSC Biosintez

All necessary formalities for the closure of transaction have been concluded and "the process of the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez has been completed today," Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85% stake in JSC Biosintez

All necessary formalities for the closure of transaction have been concluded and "the process of the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez has been completed today," Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85% stake in JSC Biosintez
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical today said it has completed the acquisition of 85.1 per cent stake in Russia-based JSC Biosintez.

All necessary formalities for the closure of transaction have been concluded and "the process of the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez has been completed today," Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

In an earlier filing to the bourses in November, Sun Pharma had announced the execution of definitive agreements by its wholly owned subsidiary for the acquisition of 85.1 per cent of JSC Biosintez, a Russian pharmaceutical firm, engaged in manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Russia and CIS region.

Biosintez focuses on the hospital segment with annual revenues of about USD 52 million for 2015.

"This acquisition is consistent with Sun Pharma's philosophy to invest in strategic emerging markets. This transaction gives us access to local manufacturing capability across multiple dosage forms in Russia, enabling us to serve the Russia pharmaceutical market more effectively," Sun Pharma Head of Emerging Markets Aalok Shanghvi had then said.

Tags  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries acquisition JSC Biosintez manufacturing

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85% stake in JSC Biosintez
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login