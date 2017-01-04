Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera

Pharma player Sun Pharma today announced successful Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial results for Seciera for the treatment of dry eye disease.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 08.06 PM | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera

Pharma player Sun Pharma today announced successful Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial results for Seciera for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera

Pharma player Sun Pharma today announced successful Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial results for Seciera for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera
Pharma player Sun Pharma today announced successful Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial results for Seciera for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Seciera is a patented, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine. It is being developed by Ocular Technologies, a company recently acquired by Sun Pharma, a statement issued here said.

Following the acquisition, Sun Pharma owns exclusive, worldwide rights to Seciera and is developing it to commercialise for global markets including US, Europe, and Japan, as well as several emerging markets, it added.

Seciera meets primary and key secondary endpoints in pivotal trial shows efficacy after 12 weeks of treatment, it said.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma said, "We are happy to see the early onset of action and strong efficacy results for Seciera. These results are highly encouraging for millions of dry eye patients across the globe that have yet to find relief for their condition. We look forward to discussing these results with US FDA and agree on next steps for the program." "Based on this successful confirmatory Phase 3 trial, Seciera has the potential to strengthen our emerging ophthalmics pipeline, which includes the recent launch of BromSite and late stage development programs for Xelpros and DexaSite," Sun Ophthalmics Vice President Jerry St. Peter said.

Tags  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries clinical trial Seciera dry eye disease Ocular Technologies

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.