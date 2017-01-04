Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera

Pharma player Sun Pharma today announced successful Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial results for Seciera for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Seciera is a patented, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine. It is being developed by Ocular Technologies, a company recently acquired by Sun Pharma, a statement issued here said.

Following the acquisition, Sun Pharma owns exclusive, worldwide rights to Seciera and is developing it to commercialise for global markets including US, Europe, and Japan, as well as several emerging markets, it added.

Seciera meets primary and key secondary endpoints in pivotal trial shows efficacy after 12 weeks of treatment, it said.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma said, "We are happy to see the early onset of action and strong efficacy results for Seciera. These results are highly encouraging for millions of dry eye patients across the globe that have yet to find relief for their condition. We look forward to discussing these results with US FDA and agree on next steps for the program." "Based on this successful confirmatory Phase 3 trial, Seciera has the potential to strengthen our emerging ophthalmics pipeline, which includes the recent launch of BromSite and late stage development programs for Xelpros and DexaSite," Sun Ophthalmics Vice President Jerry St. Peter said.