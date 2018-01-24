App
News highlights of the day: Success of Aamir's films can warm Sino-India ties, says China media

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 24, 04:01 PM (IST)

    HSBC sees FY19 GDP at 7% as GST impact wanes

    British lender HSBC said waning effects from the GST impact will help push the Indian GDP growth to 7% in FY19, reports PTI. It can be noted that International Monetary Fund has come out with an estimate of 7.4% growth two days ago. "For India, we are expecting the economy to grow in the next three years (FY18-20) by 6.5%, 7% and 7.6%," the bank’s chief economist Pranjul Bhandari said.

    She added that growth has slid from previous year’s 7.1% to 6.5% in FY18 due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "As some of the short-run disruptions caused by GST get ironed out, we expect growth to rise in the next couple of years," she noted.

  • Jan 24, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Maruti Suzuki’s new concept at Auto Expo will be a SUV-like hatchback

    2. Idea posts wider Q3 loss at Rs 1,284.5cr, blames IUC rate cut

    3. HSBC sees FY19 GDP at 7% as GST impact wanes, reports PTI

    4. TCS becomes second co to surge past the Rs 6L cr M-Cap mark, reports PTI

    5. Liberty House, Deccan Value reject low price bids for Amtek Auto, reports The Economic Times

    6. ArcelorMittal opts out of Bhushan Power & Steel race, reports The Economic Times

    7. Lalu Prasad convicted in third fodder scam case, reports PTI

    8India aims to become a $5 trillion eco by 2025, says Modi

    9. Fadnavis woos foreign investors, targets $1 trillion eco tag for Maha, reports PTI

    10. Shape of Water, Three Billboards lead best picture race after Oscar nominations, reports Reuters

  • Jan 24, 10:42 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 24, 09:48 PM (IST)

    Success of Aamir's films can warm Sino-India ties: China media

    The goodwill generated by Aamir Khan's latest movie - 'Secret Superstar' - among Chinese audiences should be extended to politics and economy for improving China-India relations, an official media commentary has said.

    "Aamir Khan's latest film 'Secret Superstar' has taken Chinese audiences by storm within four days of its release, becoming a hot topic against the relatively cooler China-India relationship," the commentary by state-run Xinhua news agency said.

  • Jan 24, 09:46 PM (IST)

    India, Vietnam need to enhance cooperation in oil sector, says President Kovind

    President Ram Nath Kovind today asserted that India-Vietnam relations are on an upward curve, and said the two countries need to enhance cooperation in oil and gas sector.

    "We need to redouble our efforts to reach the target of USD 15 billion in bilateral trade by 2020," Kovind said, welcoming Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who had called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Jan 24, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Show cause notice to 15 Congress councillors for boycotting mayoral election

    The Amritsar District Congress chief today issued show cause notice to 15 municipal councillors for boycotting the official programme of the election of Amritsar mayor.

    They were also asked to respond why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for not attending the official programme yesterday.

  • Jan 24, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Merkel says protectionism must be shunned, lauds India for multilateral cooperation

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel today joined world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in voicing open criticism of protectionism and lauded India and China for continuing to pursue an approach of multilateral cooperation with the European Union.

    Citing examples, she said if major countries like India, China and the US start framing their foreign policies nationally, they "will fail".

  • Jan 24, 08:16 PM (IST)

    Fresh plea in SC against controversial movie 'Padmaavat'

    Tryst of controversial movie 'Padmaavat' with the Supreme Court does not seem to be ending!

    A lawyer, who failed in his twin attempts in the Supreme Court in getting Deepika Padukone-starrer stalled from being released, filed his third petition against the film on the eve of its all-India release and mentioned it before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra today.

    The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, agreed to hear the fresh plea on January 29.

  • Jan 24, 07:00 PM (IST)

    India ranks 177 out of 180 in Environmental Performance Index

    India is among the bottom five countries on the Environmental Performance Index 2018, plummeting 36 points from 141 in 2016, according to a biennial report by Yale and Columbia Universities along with the World Economic Forum.

    While India is at the bottom of the list in the environmental health category, it ranks 178 out of 180 as far as air quality is concerned.

    Its overall low ranking -- 177 among 180 countries -- was linked to poor performance in the environment health policy and deaths due to air pollution categories.

    The report was released on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

  • Jan 24, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Future will be about 'made on the internet': Jack Ma

    With e-commerce growing, Chinese giant Alibaba's chief Jack Ma today predicted the future will be about 'made on the internet' and not labels like 'made in China' or 'made in America'.

    Speaking at a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on 'Enabling e-commerce: Small enterprises, global players', Ma said in the future, every young person and small business will be able to buy, sell, pay and travel globally.

  • Jan 24, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Protests staged in the area near Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan against the screening of Padmaavat

    A day before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat, Rajasthan witnessed a spate of protests with protesters from fringe outfits taking out rallies, blocking roads and damaging vehicles in different parts of the state.

    Members of the Karni Sena damaged windows of two state roadways buses and blocked a road in Kalwar area in state capital Jaipur.

  • Jan 24, 04:24 PM (IST)

    InterGlobe Aviation Q3 profit rises over 56% YoY

    InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, said net profit rose over 56% YoY in the third quarter, helped by higher passenger ticket revenue, reports Reuters. Net profit for October-December was Rs 7.62 billion compared with Rs 4.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. Passenger ticket revenue rose 21.8% for the quarter to Rs 53.22 billion.

  • Jan 24, 04:21 PM (IST)

    HC for EC reply on Dhinakaran plea for suitable name and symbol

    The Delhi High Court sought response of the Election Commission on TTV Dhinakaran's plea to use a suitable name or symbol for his faction till his plea laying claim to the two-leaves symbol is decided, reports PTI. Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, to whose group the EC has allotted the 'two-leaves' symbol of AIADMK and sought their stand on the matter. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 6.

  • Jan 24, 04:18 PM (IST)

    No stay on AAP MLAs disqualification

    The Delhi High Court refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit but restrained the Election Commission from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing the dates for by-polls till January 29, reports PTI.

  • Jan 24, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Ashok Leyland bags Rs 350cr order from VRL for 1,200 trucks

    Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland has received an order for 1,200 trucks worth over Rs 350 crore from VRL Logistics (VRL). The trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology that will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop overs, better efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability, the company said in a statement.

  • Jan 24, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Markets scale fresh highs; telecom stocks in red

    Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh life-time highs for yet another session today, powered by unabated buying by participants and healthy corporate results. However, telecom stocks tumbled up to 6.5% after Reliance Jio decided to offer extra data on some plans, intensifying the tariff war in the sector. Speculators covered their short positions ahead of the January derivatives expiry on Thursday, building up the momentum.

    The 30-share Sensex rallied to an all-time high of 36,268.19 intra-day. However, emergence of profit-booking at record levels ahead of January derivatives expiry sent it lower to 36,036.51. It finally settled 21.66 points, or 0.06%, higher at 36,161.64 - surpassing its previous record closing of 36,139.98 reached on Tuesday. After hitting a fresh intra-day record of 11,110.10, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 11,086, recording a modest rise of 2.30 points, or 0.02%. It breached its previous record closing of 11,083.70 hit on Tuesday.

  • Jan 24, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 24, 04:01 PM (IST)

    Bawana fire: Court allows 5-day police custody of accused

    A Delhi court has sent the owner of the firecracker storage unit in New Delhi’s Bawana area, where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze, to five-day police custody, reports PTI. Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh allowed the police custody of accused Manoj Jain, 49, who was arrested on January 21 in connection with the fire tragedy which took place on January 20.

  • Jan 24, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki’s new concept at Auto Expo will be a SUV-like hatchback

    At the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, will unveil its concept Future-S, a cross-over between a hatchback and an SUV, a top company official has confirmed. This new concept will be positioned below the best-selling SUV Vitara Brezza making it one of the smallest vehicle of its kind in the line-up, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. The company will gauge the response of viewers at the Expo and decide on whether it should go for commercial production.

    CV Raman, Executive Director (engineering), Maruti Suzuki said, “We believe that going forward SUV kind of vehicles are increasing in demand and we have a line up where we have the S-Cross, Brezza just under 4 meters but we believe that going forward SUV taste is going to be liked by customers. So looking at that we have made a concept vehicle which is going to be less than 4 meters and less than Vitara Brezza size and we have let our designers experiment on the design of the vehicle and they have come out with a product which has an upright stance, upright A-pillar.”

  • Jan 24, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 24, 03:12 PM (IST)

  • Jan 24, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Syria says claims it uses chemical weapons "lies"

    The Syrian government said that claims by the French and US foreign ministers that it was still using chemical weapons were “lies”, reports Reuters. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Syrian government may still be using chemical weapons, following a suspected chlorine attack in the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday.

  • Jan 24, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Shape of Water, Three Billboards lead best picture race after Oscar nominations

    Fox Searchlight’s fantastical romance “The Shape of Water” and its dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” emerged as front runners for the Oscar best picture prize on Tuesday after capturing nominations in all of the major categories, reports Reuters. “The Shape of Water” earned a leading 13 nominations, including nods for best picture, screenplay, director Guillermo del Toro and actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.

  • Jan 24, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Idea posts wider Q3 loss at Rs 1,284.5cr, blames IUC rate cut

    Idea Cellular posted deeper losses of Rs 1,284.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017, and said a "sharp" cut in call connect charges and "unrelenting" rate pressure hit its earnings. India's third largest telecom operator had registered a loss of Rs 383.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to its regulatory filing.

    The revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,509.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, almost 25% lower than Rs 8,662.7 crore in the same period previous year. "The regulation imposed 57% sharp decline in IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) settlement rates negatively impacted Idea’s revenue and EBITDA for this quarter by Rs 820 crore and Rs 230 crore, respectively," the company said in a statement.

  • Jan 24, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Vijaya Bank Q3 net tanks 65.45% YoY to Rs 79.56 crore

    State-owned Vijaya Bank reported a 65.45% decline in net profit at Rs 79.56 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017 due to rise in provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 230.28 crore in the October-December quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal. The bank's total income also declined 7.09% to Rs 3,450.81 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,714.37 crore in the same period a year ago, Vijaya Bank said in a BSE filing.

    During the quarter, Vijaya Bank's provision (other than tax) and contingencies grew by 62.35% to Rs 676.92 crore as against Rs 416.95 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved marginally to 6.17% as against 6.98% in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA's also came down to 3.99% in the quarter under review compared to 4.74% a year ago.

  • Jan 24, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 24, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Gunmen attack Save the Children Jalalabad’s office, 11 injured

    Gunmen blasted their way into Save the Children's office in Afghanistan's restive east, witnesses and officials said, in an ongoing attack that has wounded at least 11 people. After blowing up a car outside the British charity's compound in Jalalabad city, the attackers used a rocket propelled grenade to storm the complex, reports AFP.

  • Jan 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

    TCS becomes second co to surge past the Rs 6L cr MCap mark

    Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation surged past the Rs 6 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries. During the late morning trade, the market capitalisation (M-Cap) of TCS stood at Rs 6,12,696.46 crore.

    The company also surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market valuation. Shares of the IT major rose by 4.88% to Rs 3,254.80 - its 52-week high - on BSE. Shares of RIL however, fell by 1.89% to Rs 963.10. RIL's m-cap stood at Rs 6,11,096.56 crore during the late morning trade.

    In the ranking of top-five firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,08,576.16 crore), ITC (Rs 3,41,332.79 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,03,382.63 crore).

  • Jan 24, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis woos foreign investors, targets $1 trillion eco tag for Maha

    Wooing foreign investors to come and invest in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to make his state a trillion-dollar economy in the next 7-8 years, reports PTI. "Our state GDP is currently about $400 billion and we are growing at about 10%. We are expecting to reach a size of $1 trillion in the next 7-8 years," Fadnavis said.

  • Jan 24, 01:31 PM (IST)

    ICICI Bank looking at new growth opportunities in Indian eco

    ICICI Bank is looking at new areas of growth opportunities in the Indian economy as new areas are coming up to be tapped post demonetisation and introduction of GST, its chief Chanda Kochhar said. She said more SMEs are becoming part of the formal economy, creating big opportunities for growth, adding that the government has also provided a strong impetus to increase lending to MSMEs.

    "Further, as the resolution process progresses and government capex picks up, the investment climate will improve leading to private corporate investments eventually looking up. We will look to participate in this pick up as and when it happens," Kochhar said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

