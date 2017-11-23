App
Nov 23, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stuck in a range

We are in a range 10,320 to 10,370 thereabouts, so maybe what you could do is still try to trade these boundaries or try to trade the breakout or breakdown. My sense is I would want to bet on a breakout than breakdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

What is interesting is that the last two days, the bulls clearly have left me a bit disappointed, because the cues were there, global markets were there, institutional buying was there, short covering should have been there and still the bulls have not been able to take out 10,350.

For last two days the trade that has worked out is to short the market at the moment the Nifty hits 10,350, but at lower levels buy as well. So, essentially we are in a range 10,320 to 10,370 thereabouts, so maybe what you could do is still try to trade these boundaries or try to trade the breakout or breakdown. My sense is I would want to bet on a breakout than breakdown.

Watch video for more...

