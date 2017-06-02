App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong support for Nifty at 9540-9580: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

Strong support for Nifty at 9540-9580: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for June 2, 2017

Nifty (9616) we said 'technically I would maintain that that trend is still intact up as long as 9580 holds'. The Nifty opened with a bear gap and traded volatile and taking care to stay above the crucial support of 9580 to close flat for the day.

Technically the trend is still up and I would maintain that 9580-9540 is a strong support zone to work.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

tags #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Technicals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.