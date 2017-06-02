Strong support for Nifty at 9540-9580: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for June 2, 2017

Nifty (9616) we said 'technically I would maintain that that trend is still intact up as long as 9580 holds'. The Nifty opened with a bear gap and traded volatile and taking care to stay above the crucial support of 9580 to close flat for the day.

Technically the trend is still up and I would maintain that 9580-9540 is a strong support zone to work.