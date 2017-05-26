App
May 26, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong support for Nifty at 9430: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, technically, now 9430 is a strong support and the uptrend continues to around 9600 zones.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 26, 2017

Nifty (9510) we said 'technically Nifty still looks weak and there is a stiff resistance around 9400 zones and support around 9280 zones'. The Nifty traded sideways and in the later part of the trading session it was the short squeeze that fuelled the move to close in the green on the last day of the F&O expiry.

Technically, now 9430 is a strong support and the uptrend continues to around 9600 zones.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9430 and the resistance is at 9600.

