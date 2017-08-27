Strike hits banking operations in Rajasthan

Banking operations were affected in Rajasthan today as public sector bank employees went on a one-day strike to protest against the government’s proposed consolidation move, among other issues.

Services like deposits and withdrawals at branches, cheque clearance, NEFT and RTGS transactions were affected, General Secretary, State Bank Employees Association, Mahesh Mishra said.

He claimed that nearly 30,000 employees supported the strike in Rajasthan, which affected business worth nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

However, operations at private lenders were normal.

The strike was called by all unions under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The unions are also demanding no write-off policy for non-performing assets (NPAs) of corporate loans, declaring wilful default of loans as criminal offence and implementation of recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on recovery of NPAs.