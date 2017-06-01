App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun receives USFDA nod for pain reliever

Strides ShasunShasun today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for pain reliever drug ibuprofen.

Strides Shasun today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for pain reliever drug ibuprofen.

The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market under its OTC brand Nuprin, Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IRi data, Strides Shasun said the US market for ibuprofen tablets USP 200mg is approximately USD 520 million.

Strides Shasun stock was trading 4.56 percent higher at Rs 946.60 on the BSE.

