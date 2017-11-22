App
Nov 22, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets

In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global Pte. has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acetazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg.

Strides Shasun today said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acetazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness.

In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global Pte. has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acetazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg.

The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets.

Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US.

Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acetazolamide tablets is approximately USD 53 million.

The company's stock was trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 832.35 per scrip on BSE.

