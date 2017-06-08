Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for Parkinsons drug

Strides Shasun today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Amantadine Hydrochloride, used for the treatment of Parkinsons disease and select viral infections, in the American market.

"The product has received approval in 15 months under the USFDA's new product clearance regime of GDUFA. The product will be launched immediately," Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

Amantadine Hydrochloride is used for the treatment of Parkinsons disease and Shingles (Herpes Zoster) to reduce pain.

Quoting IMS data, Strides Shasun said the US market for Amantadine Hydrochloride is approximately USD 25 million with three generic players.

Shares of the company were trading 2.29 per cent higher at Rs 958 on BSE.