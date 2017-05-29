App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun gets 3 observations from USFDA for Bangalore plant

"The formulations facility in Bangalore was recently inspected by the US FDA. The company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations," Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

Strides Shasun gets 3 observations from USFDA for Bangalore plant

A drug firm Strides Shasun today said the US health regulator has issued 3 observations after inspecting its formulations facility in Bangalore.

"The formulations facility in Bangalore was recently inspected by the US FDA. The company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations," Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

"None of these observations relate to data integrity and quality control. The company will address the observations comprehensively," it further said.

As per the USFDA, observations are made in Form 483 when investigators feel that conditions or practices in the facility are such that products may become adulterated or render injuries to health.

The USFDA Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

Strides Shasun shares were trading 2.42 per cent lower at Rs 895.50 apiece on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Strides Shasun

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.