Strides gets inspection report from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

Drug firm Strides Shasun has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its formulations facility at Bengaluru.

"The company's formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bengaluru which was inspected by the USFDA in May 2017 has received the EIR, thereby confirming the closure of the inspection," Strides said in a BSE filing.

The KRSG Gardens facility manufactures tablets, capsules, liquids, sachets, creams and ointments. The facility supports important current and future products for the US market.

Shares of Strides Shasun were trading at Rs 927.50 apiece, up 2.10 per cent from the previous close on BSE.