App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stressed assets worth over Rs 17,000 cr put on sale by Bank of Baroda, Union Bank

Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times.

Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The report said Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.

Bank of Baroda has set January 20 as the last day for potential suitors to submit their bid for these assets and will consider only cash offers. Whereas Union Bank is ready to accept ‘only cash’ as well as ‘cash and security receipts’ for stressed loans with January 20 being the last date for accepting bids.

related news

Union Bank is selling Essar Steel’s loan amounting to Rs 1,500 crore and Bhushan Steel worth Rs 1,200 crore.

The other big loan accounts that Bank of Baroda has put on block includes loans Bhushan Power & Steel, ABG Shipyard, Alok Industries, Amtek Auto and Electrosteel Steels. GVK Coal Developers, GTL, Aban Holdings, Amtek Auto, Monnet Ispat and Bhushan Power are the foreign currency loan that has been put up for sale.

tags #Bank Of India #Bhushan Steel #Business #Union Bank of India

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.