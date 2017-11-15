App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 13, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Storm in eyes, troubled folks, but why is 'Saheb' quiet: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi gave a new twist to a couplet from a song in the 1978 film "Gaman", which looked at life in a city, and without naming Modi, indirectly referred to government inaction on pollution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today recalled lines from a Bollywood film song to take an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the toxic air in the national capital.

Gandhi gave a new twist to a couplet from a song in the 1978 film "Gaman", which looked at life in a city, and without naming Modi, indirectly referred to government inaction on pollution.

"Seene mein jalan/aankhon mein toofaan sa kyun hai/ iss sheher mein/ har shaks/ pareshaan saa kyun hai...(Pain in the breast, storm in the eyes/ why is everybody in the city so troubled)," he tweeted, in a clear allusion to the high levels of air pollution.

He added a new line to the words, bringing in a "Saheb" who remains quiet despite being in the know.

"Kya batayeinge Saheb, sab jaankar anjaan kyun hain," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also posted with his tweet a picture of children wearing masks and a news report that said 18 lakh people died in India because of air pollution.

The Congress vice president has these days taken to Twitter with a series of one-liners, often using popular cultural idioms, to attack Modi, his ministers and the government.

In a recent tweet, he had drawn a comparison between the government's GST and Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh from the film Sholay.

Today's tweet comes in the wake of a toxic haze enveloping Delhi and surrounding areas, leaving people gasping for breath.

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.