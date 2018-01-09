App
Jan 09, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zephyr Peacock sells 8.87 lakh shares of Pennar Engineered

Ganesh Trading Investment bought 3,00,000 shares of Pennar Engineered Building Systems at Rs 110.10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On January 8, 2018 Crest Capital & Investment bought 2,72,000 shares of Pennar Engineered Building Systems at Rs 110.10 on the NSE.

Also, Ganesh Trading Investment bought 3,00,000 shares at Rs 110.10.

However, Zephyr Peacock India Fund III sold 5,98,012 shares at Rs 110.14 and Zephyr Peacock India III Fund sold 2,89,904 shares at Rs 110.29.

On Monday, Pennar Engineered Building Systems ended at Rs 122.35, up Rs 10.10, or 9.00 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 164.70 and 52-week low Rs 81.75 on 11 January, 2017 and 18 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.71 percent below its 52-week high and 49.66 percent above its 52-week low.

