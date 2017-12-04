App
Dec 04, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Learn gains 5% as company may buy equity stake in MT Educare

MT Educare shares also rallied 14 percent following the news but wiped out those gains in later part of the session to trade lower.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Zee Learn share price gained more than 5 percent intraday Monday after a media report indicated that the company may buy equity stake in education company MT Educare.

"Subhash Chandra-controlled Zee Learn is in talks with MT Educare, a Mumbai-based company that runs the popular Mahesh Tutorials coaching classes, to buy a controlling stake in the company, in a growing sign that a wave of fresh capital is triggering larger consolidation in the educational services space," The Economic Times said quoting multiple sources.

Zee initially plans to buy the entire promoter block of 42.78 percent and will make an open offer for another 20 percent stake, the report added. Institutions and public shareholders own the remaining 57.22 percent.

MT Educare, which went public in 2012, is a education services company that prepares students for competitive examinations. It had a market capitalisation of Rs 324 crore as on Friday.

At 15:22 hours IST, the stock price of Zee Learn was quoting at Rs 44.10, up 1.26 percent while MT Educare was quoting at Rs 79.75, down 2.27 percent on the BSE.

