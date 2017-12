On December 8, 2017 Yes Bank sold 19,00,000 shares of Religare Enterprises at Rs 60.80 on the NSE.

On Friday, Religare Enterprises was quoting at Rs 60.95, up Rs 2.90, or 5.00 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 275.00 and 52-week low Rs 34.10 on 21 December, 2016 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 77.84 percent below its 52-week high and 78.74 percent above its 52-week low.