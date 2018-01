On January 22, 2018 Yes Bank sold 17,39,740 shares of Videocon Industries at Rs 21.27 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.83 percent or Rs 1.05 at Rs 20.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 110.00 and 52-week low Rs 12.10 on 06 March, 2017 and 23 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 81.18 percent below its 52-week high and 71.07 percent above its 52-week low.