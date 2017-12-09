App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 09, 2017 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xander Investment sells 12.3% stake in Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects

Xander Investment Holding XVII sold 35,89,863 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.
On December 8, 2017 Xander Investment Holding XVII sold 35,89,863 shares (12.32 percent) of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects at Rs 133.19 on the NSE.

As on September 2017 Xander Investment Holding XVII was holding 2,91,21,860 equity shares (8.27 percent) of the company.

On Friday, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects ended at Rs 144.20, up Rs 10.90, or 8.18 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 146.80 and 52-week low Rs 88.10 on 20 November, 2017 and 12 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.77 percent below its 52-week high and 63.68 percent above its 52-week low.

