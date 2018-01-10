App
Stocks
Jan 10, 2018 10:03 AM IST

Whirlpool of India gains 3% on capacity expansion plan

The company is proposing to enhance its single door refrigerator existing capacity of 21 lakh by 6 lakh per annum from internal sources at an estimated cost of Rs 182 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Whirlpool of India added more than 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company is going to increase its capacity.

The company is proposing to enhance its single door refrigerator existing capacity of 21 lakh by 6 lakh per annum from internal sources at an estimated cost of Rs 182 crore to be spent over next two years.

The setting up of additional capacity is being undertaken in line with company's focus strategy and to meet the increasing demand of its products since the present capacity utilization of single door refrigerator is around 94 percent.

The stock gained 69 percent in the last 1-year.

At 09:57 hrs Whirlpool of India was quoting at Rs 1,548.90, up Rs 17.40, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

