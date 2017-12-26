Welspun Corp gains 13% on order win for supply of 124 K MTs pipes

Shares of Welspun Corp added 13.5 percent intraday Tuesday as it has bagged an order for supply of 124 K MTs pipes.

With the addition of these orders, the company has current order book of at 1,198 K MTs valued at Rs 74 billion.

Recently in the month of December, the company bagged an order from customer in India for supply of 57K MTs pipes for water project in India.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 165.70 and 52-week low Rs 71.70 on 06 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14 percent below its 52-week high and 98.74 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 10.89 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 13.09. The latest book value of the company is Rs 68.23 per share.

At 11:09 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 142.50, up Rs 5.95, or 4.36 percent on the BSE.

The stock gained 76 percent in the last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil